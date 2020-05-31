Kiwi Ferrari star returning to Europe for start of Formula 2 season

With Formula 1's return now locked in for the start of July, promising Kiwi F2 driver Marcus Armstrong will head back to Europe to begin his season.

The 19-year-old will drive for Formula 2's ART Grand Prix this season.

The team has produced the likes of world champion duo Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

The Kiwi is unable to contain his excitement ahead of heading back to Italy's Maranello, where he's part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

"I can't wait to get back to work," Armstrong told 1 NEWS.

Covid-19 has seen Armstrong and his fellow drivers out of action for eight months, with the season for both F1 and F2 resuming on July 4 and 5 at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

Armstrong will be making his F2 debut this season, after a second placed finish in last year's Formula 3 championship.

The move up meaning he'll have to get used to a new car that F2 has to offer.

"The first time you drive these cars, you don't really think about G-forces and stuff - until you wake up the next morning and you can't move your neck."

Despite his Ferrari ties though, don't expect Armstrong to be taking the company car out for a stroll just yet.

"I need to win some races, and then they'll think about it," the Kiwi joked.