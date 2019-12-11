TODAY |

Kiwi F3 driver Liam Lawson relishing chance to drive on New Zealand soil

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Formula Three driver Liam Lawson is relishing the opportunity to race on home soil after a busy year on tour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 17-year-old is unveiling the car he'll be racing next month when he defends his New Zealand Grand Prix title. Source: 1 NEWS

The 17-year-old today unveiled the car he'll be racing next month when he defends his New Zealand Grand Prix title.

Lawson's rapid rise hasn't come easy, though, since signing as a junior driver with powerhouse Red Bull earlier this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The young Kiwi driver says he knows there's pressure to perform in the junior Formula One programme, but he's ready. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 17-year-old will be mentored by fellow Kiwi Brendon Hartley. Source: Breakfast

“I was constantly thinking if I was doing a good enough job and worrying about even the other Red Bull drivers, what they were doing,” the Red Bull driver said.

“Obviously it’s a harsh program - you can get dropped pretty quickly.”

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
2
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
3
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
4
Ex-Silver Fern completes mixed martial arts switch with debut victory
5
Google's list of top 10 New Zealanders searched for in 2019 revealed
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
01:53

Supercars drivers call for regulation changes after McLaughlin dominates 2019

Scott McLaughlin responds to critics after winning back-to-back Supercars titles

Van Gisbergen first, McLaughlin second as Kiwis claim Supercars front row lockout

'He's getting the laps done' - Aussie rival sticks up for Scott McLaughlin's 2019 title