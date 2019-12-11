Kiwi F3 driver Liam Lawson relishing chance to drive on New Zealand soil

Kiwi Formula Three driver Liam Lawson is relishing the opportunity to race on home soil after a busy year on tour.
The 17-year-old today unveiled the car he'll be racing next month when he defends his New Zealand Grand Prix title.
Lawson's rapid rise hasn't come easy, though, since signing as a junior driver with powerhouse Red Bull earlier this year.
“I was constantly thinking if I was doing a good enough job and worrying about even the other Red Bull drivers, what they were doing,” the Red Bull driver said.
“Obviously it’s a harsh program - you can get dropped pretty quickly.”