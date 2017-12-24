Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley wants to compete in Bathurst one day

Brendon Hartley says he wants to race in the pinnacle of Australasian motorsport - Bathurst - one day.

Brendon Hartley. Source: Photosport

The New Zealander will start his first full year of Formula One for Toro Rosso next year after debuting in F1 this year, driving in four races.

"I haven't been to Bathurst for the 1000, but it's definitely on the list of things I'd like to do one day," Hartley told Fairfax.

"It's something I would love to do one day, it's definitely not on the cards for next year, I'm fully focused on Formula One, but especially on our side of the world that is an awesome race to tick off the list."

Hartley would be well suited to the Bathurst V8 Supercars endurance event, having this year won Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship before his F1 debut.