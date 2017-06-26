 

Kiwi driving ace Scott Dixon secures another IndyCar win, remains in series lead

After victory at Road America Dixon holds a 34 point lead over Simon Pagenaud.
02:22
1
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to talk about wining the America's Cup, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
2
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, then sails off in to the blue

00:39
3
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

02:13
4
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

00:30
5
NZ are two wins from winning the America's Cup after a super display in race seven.

Team NZ flawless under pressure! Burling blitzes the start, holds off Spithill to clinch huge win (and a 5-1 lead!)

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

07:57
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

17:47
The pair discussed a dominant day on the water for Team NZ in Bermuda.

00:48
Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.

