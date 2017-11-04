Kiwi driver Shane Van Gisbergen tops Supercars qualifying in Townsville

Holden driver Shane Van Gisbergen has topped qualifying for Sunday's top 10 shootout at the Supercars event in Townsville.

Holden driver Shane van Gisbergen in action at the Pukekohe Park Raceway in Auckland. Source: Photosport

Van Gisbergen clocked a fastest lap of one minute 12.2688 seconds in the 20-minute qualifying run at Reid Park to pip Ford's Scott McLaughlin (1:12.4335).

Joining them in the shootout will be yesterday's race winner Jamie Whincup (1:12.4759) and Nissan's Rick Kelly (1:12.4939).

Others to qualify for the one-lap dash for pole position are Bathurst champion David Reynolds, Holden veteran Craig Lowndes and Walkinshaw Andretti United pair James Courtney and Scott Pye.

Ford veteran Mark Winterbottom's 2018 struggles continued as he missed the shootout and he'll start the race from 13th position.

Winterbottom's three Tickford Racing teammates - Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway - also failed to make the top 10.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard faces a battle after he qualified a lowly 18th.

Holden driver Anton de Pasquale failed to complete a lap in the session before binning his Commodore into a tyre bundle on turn three.