Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin wins Supercars' Triple Crown in Darwin

AAP
Scott McLaughlin has ended a 13-year wait with a thumping win to become the first Supercars driver to win the Triple Crown in Darwin.

DJR Team Penske star McLaughlin enjoyed a flawless weekend in the Top End after winning both races from pole and the top-10 shootout in his Ford Mustang.

No driver had completed the trifecta since its inception in 2006. McLaughlin also drew level with legend Peter Brock to sit equal-second on the list of career pole positions (57).

McLaughlin, 26, has been almost unstoppable this season. He was flawless again on Sunday, crushing the field by 13.8 seconds for his fifth-straight win.

The New Zealander is a heavy favourite to win consecutive Supercars championships after clinching his 12th win from 16 races and leads the drivers' standings by 319 points.

McLaughlin was in control from start to finish in Darwin and said "triple crown, yew" over the radio as he crossed the line and etched his name into the history books.

"It's been an awesome effort from the team to get the Triple Crown, the first one ever which is really cool," McLaughlin said.

"I feel in the zone; I feel like I'm making the most of the opportunity I've got. The 0car is sensational and, when you have clear air in this series, especially on a hot track like this, you've got to make the most of it.

"I've got a great car and a great team - the pit stops are unreal. I'm just lucky I'm 26 and living the dream driving race cars. I love driving race cars and lucky I drive a fast one."

Penrite Racing and Holden veteran Dave Reynolds finished second, while McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard rounded out the podium.

"Everyone is beatable on their day but definitely not today. He was 13 seconds down the road even though I had almost the perfect race," Reynolds said.

"I got to second but still have a bit to catch his car. He could have a round off and make it enjoyable for us!"

Cameron Waters, Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Anton de Pasquale, Will Davison and Shane van Gisbergen completed the top 10.

Coulthard started second on the grid but was overtaken by Reynolds on the first lap.

"You can't follow here, everything gets so hot and everything melts and you've just got to play the waiting game," Coulthard said.

"We bided our time and pitted then I saw Dave pop out in front of me and I thought 'I'm going to finish third today'.

"Dominant teams have raced here and haven't managed to win the Triple Crown and Scotty has now. It's a team effort and getting that result is fantastic."

    The Kiwi Supercars driver is a third of the way towards making history. Source: SKY
