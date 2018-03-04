 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin claims pole in search of fifth straight race win

share

Source:

AAP

Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin has claimed pole position at the Winton Supersprint as he looks to create history.

Scott McLaughlin of DJR Team Penske during the Coateshire Newcastle 500, at the , Newcastle, New South Wales, November 24, 2017. Copyright photo: Clay Cross / www.photosport.nz

Scott McLaughlin

Source: Photosport

The Shell V-Power ace is chasing a fifth consecutive race win for the first time in his career.

That feat hasn't been achieved by any driver since 2008 when Jamie Whincup brought up seven straight victories.

McLaughlin recorded a scorching fastest lap (1:19.1136) in qualifying for race one of the sixth round of the season.

The Ford superstar had two mixed practice sessions yesterday, but put that behind him to finish ahead of teammate Fabian Coulthard.

It was McLaughlin's sixth pole of the season and the 39th of his career - fifth on the all-time list at only 24.

"I stuffed the last corner up, but I'm always going to say that because we think we can do better and we chase that all the time," McLaughlin said.

"My engineer in the background is always pushing me."

He is coming off the best victory of his career in Perth two weeks ago when he sensationally came from 19th on the grid.

Nissan drivers Michael Caruso and Rick Kelly backed up their impressive showings in practice and will start on the second row.

Reigning champion Jamie Whincup's battle to reignite his season will start from 11th after suffering disappointing results in the previous two rounds.

Veteran Holden driver Craig Lowndes qualified third slowest to place him at 24th on the grid.

But Lowndes will take confidence from shooting up 22 places in the wild second race at Perth to secure third.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:59
1
The Kiwi NBA star's inaugural event at Windross Farm raised funds for the Sports Pathways Trust.

Keen for a second round, bro? Steven Adams' golf tournament confirmed for 2018

2
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

NZ-born Irish centre Bundee Aki to lead NZ-heavy Baabaas squad against England

3

Wellington Phoenix skipper Andrew Durante hopeful new contract will end rumours of troubled club's future

00:14
4
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

5
Warriors Mason Lino. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL preseaon league, Rotorua, New Zealand. Satturday, 17 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Mason Lino rapt with 2018 form - 'When I've come in before the team's been low on confidence'

00:35
rince Harry thrilled crowds outside Windsor Castle on Friday (18 MAY 2018) by going on a walkabout on the eve of his wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding tonight, including New Zealand times for each part of the ceremony, assembled in one place.

Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler, and he noticed the car, which had five people travelling in it as well as one person in the boot.

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 