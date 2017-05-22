Kiwi driver Scott Dixon wins pole position for Indianapolis 500

Veteran New Zealand driver Scott Dixon has stunned his Indycar rivals by winning pole position for the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon of New Zealand, is congratulated by JR Hildebrand after winning the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Source: Associated Press

Dixon claimed pole at the famed race for the third time in his career and will hope history can repeat in the 101st running on May 28.

His sole victory at the Brickyard came in 2008, when he started from the front.

He also won pole in 2015 and went on to place fourth.

Dixon was well down the field during five days of practice but showed good speed when he was third-fastest during the first day of qualifying on Sunday (NZT).

The 36-year-old lifted several notches in the second and final qualifying session on Monday.

In a fast nine shootout he clocked an average speed of 373.632km/h over four laps, nearly 3km/h quicker than a day earlier.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver's speed was the quickest in qualifying since Dutch two-time race winner Arie Luyendyk set the all-time record in 1996.

"It feels damn good," Dixon said.

"We trimmed the car and before we went out when I was sitting there, I thought we'd maybe trimmed too much and perhaps we should put some more down force in the car.

"That first lap was just huge. I can't thank the team enough - they've been working so hard."

Dixon earns $US100,000 (NZD $144,000) prize money and, with points on offer, also claims the lead in the IndyCar series for at least a week.

He leaps from second to first, passing Frenchman Simon Pagenaud, who was 23rd quickest in qualifying.

Dixon was considerably faster than second-ranked two-time pole winner Ed Carpenter of the United States.

Joining them on the front row as the third-fastest qualifier will be another American, Alexander Rossi, who won the Indy 500 last year in his debut appearance.

There was considerable interest in the drive of two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso, who is contesting the race for the first time.