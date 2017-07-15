Kiwi driver Scott Dixon third fastest in Toronto practice

IndyCar series leader Scott Dixon enjoyed an encouraging day's practice at the Toronto street race round, clocking the third-quickest time.

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, drives the #9 Honda IndyCar on the track during the Verizon IndyCar Series Kohler Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Source: Getty

New Zealand veteran Dixon, a two-time race winner in Toronto, clocked a best lap time of 1min 00.6253 seconds in the second session today ahead of the Honda Indy Toronto.

That time was pipped by Frenchman Simon Pagenaud and Australian Will Power, who are third and fourth respectively in the series standings with six of 17 rounds remaining.

Four-time series champion Dixon holds a narrow eight-point lead over Brazilian rival Helio Castroneves, who was fifth quickest in Toronto.