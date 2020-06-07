Kiwi driver Scott Dixon claims sixth IndyCar title in drama-filled race in Florida

New Zealander Scott Dixon has secured another IndyCar title after crashes, stoppages and heavy rain during the final race of the series on the streets of St Petersburg.

Scott Dixon waves to the crowd during driver introductions at last years event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Source: Photosport

Championship rival Josef Newgarden from the US had trimmed Dixon's series lead to 32 points after a double-header in Indianapolis three weeks ago.

He put intense pressure on Dixon and won today's race but it wasn't enough to stop the Kiwi claiming the title. He finished 16 points clear of his main rival.

Dixon had led by as many as 117 points in the earlier part of the championship, but has finished outside the top five in four straight races and has seen Newgarden eat away at his advantage.

Dixon needed to finish ninth or better today to cement his sixth title - he secured third.