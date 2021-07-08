Kiwi driver Liam Lawson to get first taste of Formula 1

Liam Lawson will get his first real taste of what life as a Formula 1 driver could potentially feel like with the up and coming Kiwi driver to get behind the wheel of an F1 car this weekend.

Liam Lawson. Source: Getty

Lawson will get to drive Sebastian Vettel's 2011 championship-winning Red Bull RB7 F1 car for demonstration runs at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

Lawson, who currently races in Formula 2, said he was caught off guard by the invitation to drive Vettel's car at the four-day event in West Sussex.

"I was in the hairdressers getting my hair cut and got an email from Red Bull. I opened it and saw they wanted me in the car and honestly I couldn't believe what I was reading," he said.

The realisation of a boyhood dream being fulfilled didn't dawn on him until he saw Vettel's car being prepared.

"I went with one of the staff from the Red Bull factory into a building I hadn't been in before," Lawson said.

"I walked past more than 30 of their cars that had raced over the last 10 years. Then eventually up to the RB7 that had a couple of mechanics working on it.

"I was looking all over it and then very quickly realised they had already put my name on the car. When I saw that it hit pretty hard that's for sure."

Lawson will get two opportunities to drive the RB7 with two runs on Friday and Sunday as part of the group of F1 cars "Grand Prix Greats" which will feature cars from over the years raced by Mercedes, Williams, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull.

"Driving it is definitely going to be an eye opener!

"I know its just a show run so we won't be pushing any limits on the run, but I'll definitely give a few burnouts a go!"