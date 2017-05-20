 

Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon grounded by WRC electrical faults

Electrical gremlins have halted Hayden Paddon's promising charge in the Rally of Portugal, leaving the Kiwi driver more than 10 minutes off the pace.

FARO, PORTUGAL - MAY 18: Hayden Paddon of New Zealand and Sebastian Marshall of Great Britain compete in their Hyundai Motorsport WRT Hyundai i20 WRC during the Shakedown of the WRC Portugal on May 18, 2017 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Hayden Paddon of New Zealand and Sebastian Marshall of Great Britain compete in their Hyundai Motorsport WRT Hyundai i20 WRC during the Shakedown of the WRC Portugal.

Kiwi driver Paddon and his new British co-driver Sebastian Marshall are 24th in their Hyundai, despite winning two of the eight stages on Friday.

Disaster struck on the seventh stage when they ground to a halt because of faults with the electrics, losing more than 10 minutes.

It continued a run of poor luck and technical woes for Paddon which left him seventh overall coming into this week's six leg of the World Rally Championship.

"That puts paid to any result for this rally," he said.

"It's frustrating. It's yet again a story of bad luck. We're not quite sure what's caused the problem. The team will get it rectified and we'll come back and get some experience for the last two days.

"It was going really well, we had a good tyre strategy, everything was working really well."

Estonian driver Ott Tanak leads second-placed Spaniard Dani Sordo by 4.6 seconds. Just 20sec separates the top six drivers.

