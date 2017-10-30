Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley slapped with another grid penalty ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Engine problems continue to plague Brendon Hartley in the early stage of his Formula One career after being handed a grid penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Kiwi driver Hartley struggled for speed on the first day of practice and his problems were exacerbated when the Toro Rosso team replaced part of his engine power unit.

It means the 28-year-old will be handed a 10-place grid penalty for the fourth time out of four Grands Prix when the season-ending race starts on Monday NZT.

Hartley has started at or near the back of the grid in his first three career F1 races.

He went on to place 13th in his debut race at the US Grand Prix but failed to finish in both Mexico and Brazil.

Hartley was the slowest driver in the 20-strong field in Friday's first practice session.

That improved slightly to 19th in the second session under floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit.

His later time of 1 minute 41.496 seconds was more than 3.5sec slower than Briton Lewis Hamilton, who has already secured the championship title but is chasing a 10th win of the year.

Hartley's team-mate Pierre Gasly was 15th fastest.