Kimi Raikkonen wins US GP, Lewis Hamilton edges closer to Formula 1 title

AAP
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen has won the US Grand Prix while championship leader Lewis Hamilton was third to take the Formula One title fight to Mexico next week.

Raikkonen enjoyed his first F1 win since the Australian Grand Prix in 2013 and his first since returning to Ferrari from Lotus four years ago, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen came from 18th on the grid to finish second.

Hamilton had to make do with another podium finish at the Circuit of Americas in Texas, one place ahead of title challenger Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo's race was over after the engine in his Red Bull failed on lap 11.

Hamilton nows leads Vettel by 70 points with a maximum 75 to win from the last three races of the season.

"A big congratulations to Kimi, he did a great job with no mistakes. He had a great start and managed to go all the way," Hamilton said.

"Max did a great job too, he was on a better tyre than us at the end, so naturally a bit of a struggle for us but it was the best we could do in the end.

"At least we could have a good race. But we'll leave it until next weekend."

Texas was meant to be the stage for Hamilton to triumph on a race he has dominated in the past - winning the last four - but Raikkonen stole his thunder.

"Maybe they (the fans) are happier, it's been a great weekend, the car has been good all the time," Raikkonen said.

Hamilton started from pole but the race began well for Ferrari with Raikkonen on ultra-soft tyres getting past the Briton at the start.

However, Vettel spun off before lap two after he had overtaken Ricciardo before their cars touched while trying to defend a counter attack, an incident which shoved the German back to 15th.

Hamilton took the lead when Raikkonen pitted for new tyres on lap 21.

With blistering tyres, Hamilton was in the pits again on lap 37, but probably a shade too late, to emerge fourth, teammate Bottas then soon making way for him.

The race and the title was fully in the balance as it went into a tense last 10 laps, with Raikkonen, Verstappen and Hamilton close together, and Vettel moving up on Bottas.

The top three remained unchanged but Vettel was successful in overtaking Bottas.

Raikkonen winning his 21st grand prix victory, ending a winless run of 113 races.

The remaining top 10 places were taken by Nico Huelkenberg (Renault), Carlos Sainz (Renault), Esteban Ocon (Force India), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Sergio Perez (Force India).

Mercedes' Hamilton is within touching distance of his fifth crown after a third placed finish. Source: SKY
