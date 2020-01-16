'Keep chugging for him' - the special cause behind Liam Lawson's Toyota Racing Series defence

As the Toyota Racing Series begins in Cromwell this afternoon, 17-year-old Kiwi Liam Lawson returns to defend his crown won last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fresh from finishing 11th in his debut Formula 3 season with Dutch outfit MP Motorsport, Lawson is back on home soil and looking to build on a solid if unspectacular first season.

"It's been OK, been up and down really," Lawson told 1 NEWS. "All in all, probably a little bit disappointing for me."

This year's Toyota Racing Series takes on a different meaning for Lawson, though - his overalls printed with a Gut Cancer Foundation logo and his car with the name of a friend and supporter killed by bowel cancer.

"It's been pretty hard to see that happen, but we'll keep chugging on for him."