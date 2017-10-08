'I just want to get on with it' - Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin back to Supercars business

 

Scott McLaughlin has had enough.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN / ALEXANDRE PREMAT (Shell Penske Ford). Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. 2017 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Round 11. Mount Panorma, Bathurst NSW 8 October 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in action for Ford at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

Source: Photosport

He's sick of talking about how he lost last year's Supercars title on a dramatic final day.

And Shell V-Power Racing's star driver hopes the 2018 season, starting in Adelaide on Friday, will finally put an end to reliving his agony.

"Obviously it was a tough pill to swallow," McLaughlin said.

"I just want to get back into it and get started.

"I have talked enough about what happened ... now I just want to get on with it."

McLaughlin last year collected a record 16 pole positions and won a season-high eight races.

But he knows his year will be remembered for the championship that got away .

Despite rival Jamie Whincup winning the last race of the season, the title was McLaughlin's if he could finish 11th or better - but he copped three penalties which cost him the drivers' championship.

"Hopefully we can ... and use the motivation that we got from that and have a good year," he said.

"It's one of those deals where you have just got to take the good with the bad.

"We obviously did a lot of good things last year, a few bad things, a lot of mistakes also, that we made along the way, so we just need to iron those out."

The 24-year-old New Zealander said he was entering the new season with confidence, not regret.

"I'm rolling into Adelaide this year with an idea of where I'm at," McLaughlin said.

"I know the car. I know the team, my teammate - it's not as new as it was.

"I'm really comfortable and calm heading into the first race.

"I feel comfortable with the surroundings and the car and hopefully that turns into some good results.

"The cars are looking good, obviously not much change between the two seasons.

"We want to focus and push on and not change too much because what we had was a good thing.

"Hopefully we can get some unfinished business going."

