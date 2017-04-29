 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


'I just can't believe our bad luck' - Haydon Paddon finishes sixth at Rally Argentina

share

Source:

NZN

Hayden Paddon has completed another frustrating World Rally Championship round, placing sixth at Rally Argentina.

Paddon lost over two minutes while getting the car back on four wheels, but recovered on the difficult course to finish day one seventh.
Source: SKY

Paddon never got going in the four-day event he won last year, when he became the first Kiwi to taste success in a WRC round.

Rolling early on day two left him with little chance of a repeat but subsequent technical problems meant he fell further behind the pacesetters.

He placed ninth, ninth and 17th in the final three stages on Sunday when hampered by power steering issues. That followed a roll bar problem on day three.

"You could not have written a script more opposite to what we had here last season," Paddon said.

"We've gone from a career high to a result that is much lower on the scale. I just can't believe our luck."

Despite lodging two stage wins on day two, he finished nearly eight minutes behind winner and Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville.

Belgian Neuville won his second straight rally to climb to third in the standings, 18 points adrift of three-time world champion Frenchman Sebastien Ogier.

Paddon slips to eighth overall through five rounds, heading into the Rally of Portugal starting on May 19.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:30
2
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Street fighting and drugs: Anthony Joshua's not so smooth road to stardom

00:30
3
Murray and Hamish Bond claimed back-to-back gold medals in the men’s pair.

'There will always be a seat free on bowside' - Hamish Bond pays tribute to champion partner Eric Murray

00:26
4
The 21-year old made his debut in the 14-13 victory at Mt Smart yesterday.

Watch: Warriors rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad leads team song after nail-biting win over Roosters

00:30
5
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

'I'm only going to improve' - Anthony Joshua promises more after Klitschko victory

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ