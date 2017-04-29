'I just can't believe our bad luck' - Haydon Paddon finishes sixth at Rally Argentina

Hayden Paddon has completed another frustrating World Rally Championship round, placing sixth at Rally Argentina.

Paddon never got going in the four-day event he won last year, when he became the first Kiwi to taste success in a WRC round.

Rolling early on day two left him with little chance of a repeat but subsequent technical problems meant he fell further behind the pacesetters.

He placed ninth, ninth and 17th in the final three stages on Sunday when hampered by power steering issues. That followed a roll bar problem on day three.

"You could not have written a script more opposite to what we had here last season," Paddon said.

"We've gone from a career high to a result that is much lower on the scale. I just can't believe our luck."

Despite lodging two stage wins on day two, he finished nearly eight minutes behind winner and Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville.

Belgian Neuville won his second straight rally to climb to third in the standings, 18 points adrift of three-time world champion Frenchman Sebastien Ogier.