At just 17, Kiwi off to dream start in professional motocross career

Teenage motocross rider Rachael Archer is off to a dream start to her debut season as a professional rider, making a splash on the world stage.

She is the first Kiwi to pick up a professional contract with Yamaha in the prestigious Grand National Cross Country competition in the USA, and the youngest female in the field at just 17.

Archer finds herself racing against men and women, some boasting over a decade of experience over the Kiwi teen - and remains undaunted by the challenge.

"I knew what I was going into and knew what to expect but was a real shock to the system," she told 1 NEWS.

"I knew I could ride as fast as they can. My goal was to finish top five for the season, but it looks like if I play my cards right I can get a third."