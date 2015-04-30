'The journalist and publication should be ashamed!' Supercars legend Craig Lowndes slams false report of retirement

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes has savaged a report he's set to retire as a full-time driver from the sport.



The six-time Bathurst 1000 winner took to Twitter to deny a News Corp report that he would be focusing only on endurance races from the end of 2019.



"The journalist and publication should be ashamed, I have NOT spoken to them," Lowndes wrote.



"For all those asking questions, don't worry when the time comes you'll hear it from me first."



Craig Lowndes

The 43-year-old has already achieved extraordinary longevity in the sport, and will become the first man to achieve 650 race starts at the next meet at Winton.



The end of the 2019 season has been mooted as a potential end-date to his career, given it coincides with the end of his latest contract.



The contentious piece quotes Lowndes but not on the timing of his retirement.



"I didn't think I would have had a career as long as this," he is quoted as saying.



"And I didn't ever think I would achieve a number like that. But hopefully, I get this year and next year (as a full-time driver) and then we might get to 700."

