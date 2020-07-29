TODAY |

Joan Mir ends Suzuki's 20 year MotoGP championship drought

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Joan Mir has won a maiden MotoGP title, becoming Suzuki's first world champion since 2000.

2020 World champion, Spain's rider Joan Mir of the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR celebrates after the end of the MotoGP race during Valencia Grand Prix in Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Source: Associated Press

The Spaniard's seventh place finish at the Valencian Grand Prix was enough to secure the championship crown.

American Kenny Roberts Jr was the last Suzuki rider to win a world title two decades ago.

Mir now has an unassailable 29 point lead over Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli with just one race left in the season.

Suzuki however still have the constructors' championship pending and are aiming to win it for the first time since 1982.

They're currently tied with Ducati on 201 points heading into next weekend's season finale in Portugal.

Motorsport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ian Foster fighting for job as Argentina's Ledesma revels in historic triumph over All Blacks
2
Tiger Woods puts three balls in the water on 12th hole in Masters shocker
3
All Blacks sending three players home early after upset loss to Argentina
4
Ian Foster denies feeling the pressure after tough start to his tenure as All Blacks coach
5
Joan Mir ends Suzuki's 20 year MotoGP championship drought
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Lack of game footage of Pumas a 'refreshing' challenge for All Blacks

Former Māori All Black James Lowe to debut for Ireland

Trent Boult stars with the ball as Mumbai Indians win fifth IPL championship

All Blacks admit discipline needs improvement ahead of physical Pumas clash