Joan Mir ends Suzuki's 20 year MotoGP championship drought

Joan Mir has won a maiden MotoGP title, becoming Suzuki's first world champion since 2000.

2020 World champion, Spain's rider Joan Mir of the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR celebrates after the end of the MotoGP race during Valencia Grand Prix in Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Source: Associated Press

The Spaniard's seventh place finish at the Valencian Grand Prix was enough to secure the championship crown.

American Kenny Roberts Jr was the last Suzuki rider to win a world title two decades ago.

Mir now has an unassailable 29 point lead over Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli with just one race left in the season.

Suzuki however still have the constructors' championship pending and are aiming to win it for the first time since 1982.