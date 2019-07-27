TODAY |

Jamie Whincup ends Supercars drought, pips Scott McLaughlin to win in Ipswich

AAP
Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has ended his longest winless streak in 13 years after capitalising on a stunning first lap in the opening race at the Ipswich SuperSprint.

Whincup hadn't won in 24 races, dating back to September 16 last year at Sandown, in what had been his longest drought since joining Triple Eight in 2006.

Holden star Whincup had started second on the grid and overtook championship leader Scott McLaughlin on the second turn.

McLaughlin - having won six of the past seven races - was also passed by Will Davison on the first lap and fell out of podium contention when Chaz Mostert took him at the halfway point.

Whincup has been on the podium six times this season and becomes just the fifth winner after 19 races this season, breaking the dominance of the Ford Mustangs.

DJR Team Penske duo McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard had won 15 of 18 races this season.

McLaughlin had secured a 100th pole position for the team but finished off the podium for just the second time in 11 races.

Davison made it one-two finish for Red Bull Holden with his first podium since winning Bathurst in 2016, while Tickford Racing star Mostert came third.

McLaughlin and Mostert are still the only two drivers to convert pole into victory at Ipswich in the past eight years.

The seven-time champion won his first race in 24 attempts this evening. Source: SKY
