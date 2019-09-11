'It's stuff you dream of' - Scott McLaughlin looks to shatter record in unbelievable 2019 run

With a number of Supercars records and another title firmly in his sights, Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin says he's taking things as they come.

After lifting his maiden crown in 2018, McLaughlin has dominated Supercars this season, needing just one more win to break Craig Lowndes' record of 16 victories in a season, and he has the chance to do that in his home race of Pukekohe this weekend.

What's more, having claimed first place in a whopping 16 of 22 races so far in 2019, McLaughlin is on course for back-to-back titles, sitting 573 points clear of nearest rival Chaz Mostert with eight races to go.

Speaking to media in promotion for this weekend's race, McLaughlin was his trademark down-to-earth self in addressing his current success.

"It's been a wild year," McLaughlin began.

"It's been stuff that you dream of. You certainly put yourself in positions to get to this point in your life, where you're in probably the best team, the best car and you want to try and deliver. Thankfully I've been able to do that.

"But there's a long way to go, and I want to achieve a lot more. A win this weekend would be fantastic at home, and hopefully carry the trend."

Asked what his future targets are, McLaughlin gave possibly the most expected response a driver could give: simply to win as many races as he can, for as long as he can.

"I go out every time, I want to win.

"Whether it's a battle, whether we do it easy, whether we come from behind, regardless, every race I want to win - no matter the circumstances.

"That's just my passion for the sport. I'm a race driver, every race driver's the same."

One major criticism of McLaughlin's dominance this season comes pointed at his Ford Mustang, with the majority of the other cars on track in 2019 simply unable to match the Kiwi and his DJR Team Penske setup.

McLaughlin, though, hit right back at his detractors. His success over the last two seasons, he said, is down to so much more than just his car.

"You've just got to roll with the punches, people are always going to say stuff," he said.

"You've got to believe in your own ability. That doesn't affect how you go about things, what your job is.

"If someone says I've got the best car, good on them. They're obviously worried about me more than ever."