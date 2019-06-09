IndyCar driver runs over member of his own pit crew in Texas

Pole-sitter Takuma Sato lost his lead at the IndyCar race in Texas because of a disastrous pit stop under a green flag.

Sato slid through his pit stall and upended one of his crew members as the car ended up in the next stall. Crew members had to pull the car back to their stall before changing tires and refueling.

After a stop-and-go penalty was assessed for hitting the crew member, Sato ended up four laps down once he got back on the 1½-mile high speed oval.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was the leader after the first round of pit stops. The first 90 laps were run without a caution.

