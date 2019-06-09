TODAY |

IndyCar driver runs over member of his own pit crew in Texas

Associated Press
Pole-sitter Takuma Sato lost his lead at the IndyCar race in Texas because of a disastrous pit stop under a green flag.

Sato slid through his pit stall and upended one of his crew members as the car ended up in the next stall. Crew members had to pull the car back to their stall before changing tires and refueling.

After a stop-and-go penalty was assessed for hitting the crew member, Sato ended up four laps down once he got back on the 1½-mile high speed oval.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was the leader after the first round of pit stops. The first 90 laps were run without a caution.

    The Kiwi tangled with Colton Herta, spinning out with 20 laps to go. Source: SKY

    Josef Newgarden claimed the race victory, while Kiwi Scott Dixon did not finish after spinning out with 20 laps to go.

      Takuma Sato lost his overall race lead after this horrendous mix up.
