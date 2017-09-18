 

IndyCar battler beats Scott Dixon, celebrates with boy racer burnouts after sealing maiden championship

Josef Newgarden today pipped Kiwi driver Scott Dixon to win his first IndyCar championship by closing out the best year of his career as the top driver at Team Penske.

Josef Newgarden pipped the Kiwi to the 2017 title in Sonoma.
Source: SKY

Newgarden turned in a nearly flawless performance today at Sonoma Raceway to prevent his Penske teammates, as well as four-time champion Dixon, from taking the title away from him.

Penske driver Simon Pagenaud used pit strategy to win the race, but Newgarden finished second to win the title by 17 points.

Newgarden is only the second American in 11 years to win the IndyCar title.

The Tennessee driver held off Dixon, as well as teammates Pagenaud, Will Power and Helio Castroneves to win the championship.

Of the five drivers mathematically eligible to win the title in the finale, four came from Penske.

