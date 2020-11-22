TODAY |

Incredible footage shows dismounted Moto2 rider scramble to safety after multiple near misses

Source:  1 NEWS

A Moto2 series rider narrowly avoided catastrophe today after a coming off his bike at Portugal's Algarve International Circuit during qualifying.

Aron Canet had to scramble off the track on all fours to safety as other riders came speeding towards him. Source: SKY

The high-speed accident saw Spanish rider, Aron Canet, slide on his back for several metres as his bike scraped across the asphalt.

The 21-year-old eventually came to a stop, however he found himself in the middle of the track with multiple bikes speeding toward him.

Canet miraculously avoided collision with six bikes as he scrambled on all fours toward the apron of the track.

Seemingly unphased by the incident, Canet managed to dust himself off and continue with qualifying, earning a place in the middle of the 29-strong field for their Moto2 Portuguese GP race tomorrow. 

