'I'm still smiling' - Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley thanks fans for messages of support after crashing out of Canadian GP

Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley has taken to social media today to thank fans for their messages of support after he crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix yesterday.

Toro Rosso F1 driver Brendon Hartley. Source: Instagram/ Brendon Hartley

Hartley, 28, driving for Toro Rosso was involved in a collision with Williams driver Lance Stroll in the opening lap of yesterday's race.

"Thanks for all the kind messages that have flooded in over social. I'm all ok," Hartley posted on Instagram.

"Yes I have been a bit unlucky recently, yes there has been a bit of noise in the background, but I feel strong, hungrier than ever, and I have full confidence in myself and the team of people around me."

The New Zealand driver was on the outside of Stroll and was nudged into the wall, both drivers walked away unharmed from the crash.

"I will continue working hard to make my own luck at the next race. Lastly and maybe most importantly, I’m still smiling 👍

