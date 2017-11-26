'I'm so sorry' – gutted Scott McLaughlin broken after disastrous Supercars finale

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin was inconsolable after this afternoon's Supercars season finale in Newcastle, that saw him surrender the 2017 title to Jamie Whincup.

After yesterday's dominant performance, the Kiwi driver was all but assured the title this afternoon, before three separate penalties saw him slapped with a 25-second handicap as the race came to a close - gifting Whincup the crown.

Speaking to Greg Murphy after the race, a distraught McLaughlin could only apologise to his teammates and supporters.

"I just gave it my all," McLaughlin said.

"To all our fans that stuck by us, our sponsors - I'm so sorry."