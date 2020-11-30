TODAY |

'I'm no hero' — F1 doctor who helped save Romain Grosjean opens up on fiery crash

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Formula 1 doctor first on the scene of Romain Grosjean's dramatic crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix says he feared the worst.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Romain Grosjean was able to leap to safety after his car was ripped apart in the opening lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Source: Spark

Dr Ian Roberts says the Haas driver is recovering well from his minor injuries and burns and could be released as early as tomorrow from hospital.

It's understood the Frenchman has burns to his hands but otherwise is OK, with no broken bones in his body.

"He is in excellent spirits. All his dressings are still in his hand. So, looks like he's got a very, very strange set of gloves," Roberts said.

"The medical staff at the hospital are extremely happy with him. He is progressing very, very well and they're very happy with the way that at this early stage his hands are responding to their treatments."

Roberts has opened up on yesterday's horrifying incident, calling the crash something out of "Hollywood".

"We came 'round into turn three to be met by this fireball and which we both described as more like a Hollywood type of setup."

"In fact, I could see Romain in his car attempting to get out. The fire was well going and I could see him behind essentially a sheet of flame, almost furnace like, and then it was straight out of the car and in to do our best.

"The fire was pretty intense. Yeah, it was stinging my face. I couldn't feel anything anywhere else, but it was stinging my face and knowing what Romain was climbing out of, the guy did a fantastic job of extricating himself.

"I pulled him across over to our car but he couldn't actually see anything. The tear offs melted and his visor appeared to be pretty opaque. I couldn't actually see him. He was pretty unsteady, so we got him to sit down before he fell down — making a very quick assessment at that time, and to get his helmet off because we really want to see whether there are any injuries to his airway and face. And he was very much with it," said Roberts of his initial assessment of Grosjean.

Despite his heroic actions, Roberts claims he's anything but.

The Formula 1 doctor says he shouldn't be thought of a hero and was just doing his job.

"No, I'm no hero. Lots of people do seriously and proper heroic things. I did what was necessary, so no, I don't consider myself a hero. But I'm very pleased for people's kind words. It's nice, it's nice."

Instead, he believes the real hero was the halo head protection on the F1 vehicles.

The safety feature has been universally credited as saving Grosjean's life, even by the driver himself who was against the head protection's inclusion back in 2018.

Motorsport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sky TV boss resigns effective immediately, citing border restrictions in UK home
2
NRL's Jarryd Hayne tells court he wanted to 'please' complainant as rape trial continues
3
TJ Perenara sparked All Blacks' heartfelt gesture to Diego Maradona before Pumas Test
4
'I'm no hero' — F1 doctor who helped save Romain Grosjean opens up on fiery crash
5
Hung jury in rape trial of NRL star Jack De Belin
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

All Blacks brace for emotional Pumas performance after Maradona's death

All Blacks pay tribute to French 1999 World Cup hero, Christophe Dominici, dead at 48 — 'A titan'

Japan-bound Beauden Barrett determined to finish 2020 with Tri Nations trophy
00:25

NRL in mourning over death of rising Manly star, 20-year-old Keith Titmuss