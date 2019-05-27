TODAY |

Huge crash halts Scott Dixon’s progress at Indy 500, Kiwi settles for 17th

1 NEWS
More From
Motorsport
North America

Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon has been unable to claim victory at the Indy 500 this morning, settling for 17th in a chaotic day at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

A red flag after a collision late on ruined the Kiwi's chances of moving further up and hunting a podium finish.

It wrapped up a frustrating week for Dixon who started in 18th for the race after a wet and wild qualifying session on Monday hindered his lap times.

At the top of the pack, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi traded the No.1 spot multiple times before a final 13-lap sprint after the red-flagged crash saw the Frenchman come out on top.

"We've come through a life of trying to achieve this and I am just speechless," Pagenaud said after the race.

"I never expected to be in this position and I certainly am grateful."

The result shakes up the overall driver’s championship with Dixon dropping to fifth and Pagenuad moving to the top.

The next race will be the Detroit Grand Prix this weekend with the first race taking place on Sunday morning NZT.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Kiwi star fell to 17th place in the famous race, won by Simon Pegenaud. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
    More From
    Motorsport
    North America
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:16
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    2
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    3
    The Cowboys beat Canberra 22-16, handing them their third NRL loss.
    Rampaging Jason Taumalolo run leads to try as Cowboys beat Canberra
    4
    Thankfully for Charlton's Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr and Dillon Phillips, this shocker didn't cost them promotion.
    Watch: Defender, goalkeeper combine for horror own goal at Wembley decider
    5
    The hit sparked an all-in melee late in the Knights' big win over the Roosters.
    Kiwis prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in hot water after flattening Kalyn Ponga with late shoulder charge
    MORE FROM
    Motorsport
    MORE
    02:02
    Amanda Eller was spotted in a ravine by friends searching by helicopter after surviving by foraging for edible plants.

    Hawaii woman missing for two weeks rescued from Maui forest
    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.

    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin recovers after first-lap tangle to win Supercars race
    This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows the planned Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu that will be part of a 14-acre expansion project called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. The lands will include two signature attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. (Disney Parks/Lucasfilm via AP)

    Stormtroopers ready to entertain thousands with Star Wars section at Disneyland set to open
    The Australian state will allow the procedure after 22 weeks, under very strict circumstances.

    Federal judge in US blocks Mississippi abortion law - 'Here we go again'