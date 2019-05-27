Huge crash halts Scott Dixon’s progress at Indy 500, Kiwi settles for 17th

Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon has been unable to claim victory at the Indy 500 this morning, settling for 17th in a chaotic day at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

A red flag after a collision late on ruined the Kiwi's chances of moving further up and hunting a podium finish.

It wrapped up a frustrating week for Dixon who started in 18th for the race after a wet and wild qualifying session on Monday hindered his lap times.

At the top of the pack, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi traded the No.1 spot multiple times before a final 13-lap sprint after the red-flagged crash saw the Frenchman come out on top.

"We've come through a life of trying to achieve this and I am just speechless," Pagenaud said after the race.

"I never expected to be in this position and I certainly am grateful."

The result shakes up the overall driver’s championship with Dixon dropping to fifth and Pagenuad moving to the top.