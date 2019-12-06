TODAY |

Holden shutdown leaves uncertain future for Supercars

Source:  AAP

Holden Motorsport officials are set to have urgent discussions with Supercars officials and team bosses after the decision by General Motors to retire the brand.

Shane van Gisbergen from the Red Bull Racing Australia team in his Holden Commodore VF during practice. Source: Photosport

GM annnounced on today it will scrap the brand in Australia and New Zealand by 2021, leaving the future of several Supercars teams up in the air.



General Electric is reportedly looking at ending production of the Kiwi favourite. Source: Seven Sharp

Holden provides factory-backing to Supercars team Red Bull Holden Racing Team while there are a further seven teams running Commodores in this year's championship, which starts this weekend at the Adelaide 500.

