'He's drinking up!' Cheeky fan uses live TV cross to show off hip flask disguised as binoculars

The antics of an Oklahoma racing fan have gone viral after he was spotted drinking out of a pair of binoculars on live television at the annual Chili Bowl at the Tulsa Expo Raceway.

On Monday afternoon (NZT) Tommy Temple popped up in the background during a live cross and appeared to be taking in the action with his trusty 'binos' before unscrewing one of the eye cups to take a cheeky sip.

The video was posted on Facebook by Tony Stewart Nation where it has been shared almost 50,000 times.

Temple himself responded to the video saying: "Still here at the RV parking Tony!! Stop by and pick up these Binoculars."