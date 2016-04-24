 

Haydon Paddon improves to move to sixth in Argentina

Defending champion Hayden Paddon has remained grounded on the third day of Rally Argentina to improve one place to sixth overall.

Hayden Paddon and John Kennard compete during day 1 of FIA World Rally Championship Mexico 2016.

Source: Getty

Following his roller-coaster second day, Kiwi Hyundai driver Paddon settled into a better rhythm at the rally he won in historic fashion last year.

Paddon finished as high as third and as low as seventh on the six stages on Saturday.

He and co-driver John Kennard sit nearly two and a half minutes behind a tightly-packed leading five cars, headed by Ford driver Elfyn Evans of Great Britain.

Paddon's grip on his title disappeared in the first stage on Friday when his car hit a rut and rolled.

He recovered to win the eighth stage, reminiscent of his form from a year ago when he became the first Kiwi to win a round of the World Rally Championship.

