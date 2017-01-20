Hayden Paddon uses statement to warn spectators after Monte Carlo tragedy: 'We all want to enjoy a good show and go home'

A devastated Hayden Paddon has released a statement following yesterday's tragic events at the Monte Carlo WRC rally event, in Monaco, where a spectator died following his crash on the opening leg of the rally.

Paddon said his thoughts were with the family of the deceased and "no matter the circumstances, this is never something we want to see".

"I do want to take this chance to ask people not to speculate," he said.

"Irrespective of how and why the accident happened, finger pointing will not change anything.

"The most important is that we learn from this and I am committed to work with the FIA and rally organisers relentlessly to ensure this does not happen again."

The Kiwi WRC driver also took time to thank fans for supporting him throughout the ordeal.

"John and I are humbled by all the messages of support at this time.

"Not being able to return home to New Zealand does make it a little tougher but it is important we stay strong."

Paddon finished his statement with a warning to spectators though.

"I will take this chance to ask spectators at rallies to please be considerate where you stand and to respect the instructions of the marshals.

"We all want to enjoy a good show and go home to the family afterwards. I also ask each and every rally fan at the events, if you see someone in a dangerous position to request they move for everyone's best interest."

Hyundai Motorsport said as a 'mark of respect for the spectator', they decided to pull Haddon's car from the rally.