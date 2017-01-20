 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Hayden Paddon uses statement to warn spectators after Monte Carlo tragedy: 'We all want to enjoy a good show and go home'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A devastated Hayden Paddon has released a statement following yesterday's tragic events at the Monte Carlo WRC rally event, in Monaco, where a spectator died following his crash on the opening leg of the rally.

The Geraldine driver has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo rally after he fatally crashed into a spectator.
Source: 1 NEWS

Paddon said his thoughts were with the family of the deceased and "no matter the circumstances, this is never something we want to see".

"I do want to take this chance to ask people not to speculate," he said.

"Irrespective of how and why the accident happened, finger pointing will not change anything.

The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.
Source: WRC

"The most important is that we learn from this and I am committed to work with the FIA and rally organisers relentlessly to ensure this does not happen again."

The Kiwi WRC driver also took time to thank fans for supporting him throughout the ordeal.

"John and I are humbled by all the messages of support at this time.

"Not being able to return home to New Zealand does make it a little tougher but it is important we stay strong."

A spectator later died in a Nice hospital from his injuries.
Source: WRC MonteCarlo

Paddon finished his statement with a warning to spectators though.

"I will take this chance to ask spectators at rallies to please be considerate where you stand and to respect the instructions of the marshals.

"We all want to enjoy a good show and go home to the family afterwards. I also ask each and every rally fan at the events, if you see someone in a dangerous position to request they move for everyone's best interest."

A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.
Source: WRC

Hyundai Motorsport said as a 'mark of respect for the spectator', they decided to pull Haddon's car from the rally.

The team will pay tribute to the spectator at the Rally of Sweden.

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

LIVE: Black Caps lose Williamson, Raval in nightmare over early on day two

2
England coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: The sporting world lacks leaders, NZ are going through it right now

00:27
3
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon's car withdrawn from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

01:46
4
The Geraldine driver has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo rally after he fatally crashed into a spectator.

Hayden Paddon uses statement to warn spectators after Monte Carlo tragedy: 'We all want to enjoy a good show and go home'

00:29
5
Import Kevin Dillard and Kirk Penny led the way as the Breakers kept their NBL playoff hopes alive.

Hawks coach fuming with new Breakers star Dillard: 'He was talking s*** - that guy's gotta learn some damn manners!'

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump's inauguration: More than 200 arrested during protests against President Donald Trump

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ