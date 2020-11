Hayden Paddon is easily our most successful rally driver - the only Kiwi to win an event in the prestigious World Rally Championship.

But three years ago he hit a rough patch - a broken romance, a tragic accident and then he was dropped by his sponsor.

Starting into oblivion, Paddon not only dug in, he's changed tack.

The self-confessed petrol head is building the world's first competitive electric rally car.