Hayden Paddon storms into third place at Rally Sweden after two stage wins

Buoyant Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon has powered into third place at Rally Sweden courtesy of two stage wins on the second day.

Hayden Paddon Source: Photosport

On a dream day for his Hyundai team, Paddon handled the wintry conditions with aplomb to sit just 12 seconds off the lead with two days remaining.

Belgian team-mate Thierry Neuville leads after eight stages with another Hyundai driver, Andreas Mikkelson, 5sec back in second. The first five drivers are covered by just 14sec.

Paddon started the day steadily, failing to finish in the top five on the three opening stages before coming alive on the 21.3km stage near Hedmark.

The Geraldine driver repeated the dose on the day's final 9.6km stage as he continued a strong start to his truncated 2018 campaign.

"It's the same every year in Sweden - I struggle in the morning and the roads come to me in the afternoon," he wrote on Twitter.

"Getting ready for a big push tomorrow!"

Paddon is sharing drives with Spanish team-mate Dani Sordo, while Neuville and Norwegian Mikkelsen are both racing the entire campaign.