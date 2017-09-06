 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Hayden Paddon storms into third place at Rally Sweden after two stage wins

share

Source:

NZN

Buoyant Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon has powered into third place at Rally Sweden courtesy of two stage wins on the second day.

Hayden Paddon

Source: Photosport

On a dream day for his Hyundai team, Paddon handled the wintry conditions with aplomb to sit just 12 seconds off the lead with two days remaining.

Belgian team-mate Thierry Neuville leads after eight stages with another Hyundai driver, Andreas Mikkelson, 5sec back in second. The first five drivers are covered by just 14sec.

Paddon started the day steadily, failing to finish in the top five on the three opening stages before coming alive on the 21.3km stage near Hedmark.

The Geraldine driver repeated the dose on the day's final 9.6km stage as he continued a strong start to his truncated 2018 campaign.

"It's the same every year in Sweden - I struggle in the morning and the roads come to me in the afternoon," he wrote on Twitter.

"Getting ready for a big push tomorrow!"

Paddon is sharing drives with Spanish team-mate Dani Sordo, while Neuville and Norwegian Mikkelsen are both racing the entire campaign.

Paddon missed the opening round in Monte Carlo and will contest seven of the 13 rallies, with his second appearance not until Rally Portugal in May.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:15
2
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:15
3
Taufatofua may have finished 114th, but he completed his goals regardless.

Watch: Tongan flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua completes gruelling cross-country skiing event to roars of Winter Olympics crowd

4
14th November 2017, O2 Arena, London, England; Nitto ATP Tennis Finals; Roger Federer (SWZ) returns backhand to Alexander Zverev Jr (GER)

Roger Federer adds another milestone to age-defying career as 36-year-old becomes oldest World No.1 in history

00:35
5
With 21 rowing titles, Bond today claimed the national time trial championship.

Hamish Bond headed to the Gold Coast as part of record 33-strong Commonwealth Games cycling squad

00:03
The quake sent tremors through south and central Mexico this afternoon.

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

The earthquake caused buildings to sway in Mexico City.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 