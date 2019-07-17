TODAY |

Hayden Paddon ready to fight for WRC future at Rally Finland

1 NEWS
More From
Motorsport

Having been thrown a lifeline by Ford ahead of the Rally Finland next month, Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon is ready for the fight of his life to keep his place in the WRC.

Axed by Hyundai after five years with the team, Paddon has been thrown a lifeline by Ford ahead of the Finland leg of the WRC, something that had to be signed off by his Hyundai New Zealand - to who he's still contracted.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Paddon opened up about securing his current situation, fully aware that his WRC career could be on the line with his Finland performance.

"We'd been trying to work with Hyundai Motorsport and get another opportunity this year," Paddon began.

"We've been in regular sort of dialogue with them, trying to look for those opportunities, and unfortunately nothing came to fruition.

"When the news came through a week or so ago that they'd brought another driver into that seat that we were hoping to get for Finland, it kind of caught us a bit blindsided.

"[It] lit the fire inside to say if we keep sitting around, we're going to end up with nothing.

"WRC's still where the heart is. I still feel like I've got unfinished business there, I feel like I'm in a good place as well.

Having been given what could be one last chance to drive in the WRC, Paddon is looking for a back-to-the-wall performance to how his wares to other teams, and to himself.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I want that opportunity to go back there and prove that that's where we belong," he continued.

"It was either accept that decision, sit around and then that was probably the end of WRC forever, or go [and] chase this opportunity and try and create something, try and give it one more shot.

"I still believe in myself, we're not going over there just for fun. We're not going there to make up the numbers.

"We're going over there to try and finish off what we feel like we started. If we left it as it was with our last rally after Rally Australia, we'd regret it for the rest of my life that we didn't give it a last-ditch attempt.

"This is going to be an all or nothing attempt to get back there. If we don't do this, we'll never be back in WRC. It's literally this, or sit at home watching it."

The WRC's Rally Finland runs from August 1 through to August 4.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dumped by Hyundai, Paddon will drive for Ford in Finland to prove he belongs in WRC. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
The All Blacks coach discussed the risks associated with SBW making his comeback to rugby off the bench against South Africa.
All Blacks 'bewildered in their midfield' writes Stephen Jones
2
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
3
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his side are amping for Sunday morning's clash.
'We're in Test mode' – All Blacks step up intensity ahead of Argentina Test
4
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
5
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
Scott McLaughlin. ITM Auckland SuperSprint V8 Supercars practice day. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 2 November 2018. © Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz.

Scott McLaughlin pipped for fastest time in Supercars' Townsville 400
Scott McLaughlin wins the PIRTEK Perth SuperNight Event 5 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Perth, Western Australia. Australia. 4th May 2019.

Scott McLaughlin signs new deal with DJR Team Penske
1 NEWS

F1 driver somehow avoids running over track marshals while racing in Monaco GP
1 NEWS

Huge crash halts Scott Dixon’s progress at Indy 500, Kiwi settles for 17th