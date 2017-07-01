Hayden Paddon flies up WRC ranks to sit fifth in Rally Poland after first day

Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon has shot up to fifth after the first full day of action in the Rally Poland.

After coming in at seventh in Friday morning's special stage (NZT), Paddon survived nine stages of racing in teeming Mikolajki rain to sit just under 40 seconds behind leader Thierry Neuville.

He and British co-driver Sebastian Marshall are 12.1 seconds ahead of sixth-placed Dani Sordo, and just 4.5 seconds behind Sebastien Ogier in fourth.

Race leader Neuville, who was second heading into Saturday, admitted he was suffering due to the slipperiness of the road - a sentiment Paddon echoed.

The speed and sandiness of the Polish track typically suits Paddon's style, but he felt it was a burden in this instance.

"It's been a tough day, obviously the conditions were pretty tricky this morning with the mud (but) this afternoon's been a lot more even as a playing field, still been tough but we've enjoyed it," Paddon said.

"With some changes we made to the car, it's certainly been a lot easier to drive - it gives us a platform to build on for tomorrow."

It's been a tough campaign to date for the Geraldine-born Paddon, who has completed just four of the seven World Rally Championship events.

He and Marshall failed to finish in the last two WRC events - with mechanical issues to their Hyundai i20 hindering their efforts in Portugal and a pair of crashes ruling them out of contention in Italy.

The 30-year-old sits in eighth on the WRC leaderboard, and has not bettered a fifth-placed finish - achieved in Mexico - this season.