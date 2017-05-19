 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Motorsport


Hayden Paddon comes out third best in agonisingly close race in WRC Rally of Portugal

share

Source:

NZN

Hayden Paddon and his World Rally Championship team have enjoyed a promising start to the latest round.

The Kiwi driver is sitting in third place heading into the weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Paddon is third overall after the short first stage of the Rally of Portugal in Lousada, while Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville topped the time sheet.

With Briton Sebastian Marshall in the co-driver's seat for the first time, Paddon took 2 minutes 36.7 seconds to complete the 3.36km course.

Just 2sec separated the first 11 cars.

Paddon is looking to revive a season which has stuttered through the first five rounds, leaving him in a share of seventh.

Marshall, who will become Paddon's full-time co-driver later in the year, is filling in this week for injured Kiwi John Kennard.

The longest day of the four-day rally is on Friday, comprising eight stages.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:16
1
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion

01:12
2
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

02:33
3
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back to pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 13 PICKS: Can the Chiefs hand the Crusaders their first 2017 defeat?

00:31
4
The Kiwis enforcer made an incredible break for the Cowboys, bumping off five Cronulla defenders.

'He's a wrecking ball!' Jason Taumalolo leaves a path of destruction, bulldozing through poor Sharks defence

00:30
5
The Fiji native is a crowd favourite ahead of his side's match with the Chiefs in Suva tomorrow.

Video: Adoring Fijian students welcome Crusaders star Seta Tamanivalu back to old school with stunning song

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ