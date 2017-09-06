 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Hayden Paddon aims to leave tough 2017 behind him with big outing at Rally Sweden

share

Source:

NZN

There'll be no frolicking about in the Scandinavian snow when Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon gets underway at this week's Rally Sweden.

Hayden Paddon

Source: Photosport

There'll just be hard, fast rally driving.

Coming off a tough 2017 World Rally Championship campaign in which he finished eighth, Paddon will start 2018 in the frostiest of Torsby environments.

Snow has tumbled down on the Swedish township ahead of this week's racing, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures, and has made for true winter rally conditions.

The 30-year-old Paddon says he can't wait to get behind the wheel, having not raced since last year's third placing at the Rally Australia.

He did, however, win the domestic Rally New Zealand in November.

Paddon and co-driver Seb Marshall completed a 200km driving test on the snow over the weekend, as did Hyundai teammates Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen.

"This means a good ice base to the roads and high snow banks - this all means you can really attack a lot more and generally get away with more, so there will be no holding back," the Geraldine-born Paddon said.

"Driving on the snow is so pure, with the car sliding and dancing from snow bank to snow bank, and it just gives you a lot of pleasure."

Paddon and Marshall have been assigned to seven WRC events in 2018, with his next racing stints not until mid-year in Portugal and Italy.

He'll run 10th on the road in Sweden, starting on Friday.

Paddon said he'd give his all for success in 2018.

"The targets have to be for podiums on each and every rally we do this year, but the competition is so close nowadays that our focus is purely on driving fast and keeping it clean on every single stage," Paddon said.

"There is no room for error."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:50
1
Hooker celebrates milestone as the Hurricanes look to bounce back from two losses against the Blues at Eden Park.

'I've decided to put my family first' - 'Canes prop Reggie Goodes retires after trio of concussions

00:57
2
The Thunder centre showed his usual Kiwi flair while tackling some curly questions.

Watch: 'The ol' Queen mate, Aunty Liz!' Steven Adams talks his odd fashion style, OKC and a royal dinner in hilarious interview

3
The Westpac Stadium pitch ahead of the Black Caps' Tri-Series T20 match against England.

What is that?! Alarm raised over Wellington pitch ahead of crucial T20 clash between Black Caps, England

00:39
4
The Swiss athletes appear to have some time on their hands.

Watch: Swiss Winter Olympics team create alternative events including escalator hanging and pallet-truck bobsledding

5
New Zealand compete during the Women's team pursuit.

NZ to host leg of track cycling World Cup in 2019

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.


00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

Bill English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right. Who will replace him?

04:14
The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has Labour at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Labour's Andrew Little admits he 'thought about' stepping down as leader in the interests of the party

The revelation comes in the wake of tonight's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has Labour at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

00:44
Nuku'alofa residents this morning woke to the distressing realisation that most of their buildings were heavily damaged.

Live updates: Tonga residents pick up the pieces after Gita destroys Parliament and cuts power with ferocious winds

Nuku'alofa residents are surveying the damage, with many already cleaning up the mess.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 