Greg Murphy 'overwhelmed' after being added to Hall of Fame alongside fellow Kiwi great Denny Hulme

Greg Murphy says he is overwhelmed and humbled by being added to the Lane of Legends alongside fellow Kiwi great Denny Hulme, who won the F1 World Drivers' Championship in 1967.

Murphy, who is at Bathurst with his work as Supercars commentator, modestly suggested there were others that were more deserving.

“It’s nice to be acknowledged. I’ve also got a list of people who maybe should have been put in before me,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the honour was made even more special because it came alongside the late F1 champion Hulme.

“Denny Hulme is an icon, certainly a legend of New Zealand sport, and motorsport,” Murphy said.

“What he achieved back through the 60s, the 70s and the 80s was phenomenal.”