'Get out, get out' - IndyCar driver scrambles out of his burning car as his team shouts at him over the radio

IndyCar rookie Matheus Leist had to make a quick escape after his car caught fire seven laps into the race in Texas today.

Video of the accident shows Leist scramble from the car as it bursts into flames, with his team heard shouting repeatedly, "get out".

The race was won by Kiwi Scott Dixon, who led the last 119 laps at Texas, winning his second consecutive IndyCar race and quickly breaking a tie for the third-most career wins in Indy-car history.

Dixon got for his 43rd career victory, a week after winning at Detroit to match Michael Andretti. Dixon trails only A.J. Foyt's 67 wins and Mario Andretti's 52.

After taking the lead on the 1 1/2-mile Texas oval in the 248-lap race, he never gave it up. It was Dixon's third victory at Texas.