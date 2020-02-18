German driver Sophia Floersch recognised for overcoming horrific 2018 crash in Macau

German motor racing driver Sophia Floersch has been recognised for overcoming a horrific crash, which many thought would end her career.

The world was stunned by the images of the 19-year-old flying off the race track in Macau back in 2018.

After 17 hours of surgery on her fractured spine she was back racing in less than a year, a comeback acknowledged at the Laureus Awards in Berlin.

“For me in the car it didn’t feel that bad. I remember everything. It was hard times but for me I always had the goal to come back, to come back in a race car, which was happening 106 days later,” she told the crowd.