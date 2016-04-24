Frustrated NZ driver Hayden Paddon loses ground in Sweden

Technical problems at Rally Sweden have hampered New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon, who has drifted five minutes off the pace.

Hayden Paddon and John Kennard compete during day 1 of FIA World Rally Championship Mexico 2016. Source: Getty

Paddon dropped one place to seventh and is more than five minutes off the lead after a frustrating second full day's racing.

His Hyundai's power steering failed through the first three stages, leaving the Kiwi to describe the morning as a "workout at the gym" as struggled among the back-markers.

Paddon was ninth, ninth and seventh in the afternoon while one stage - the 12th - was scrapped by race organisers who had concerns about potential high speeds in icy conditions.

Paddon was taking a positive attitude despite his setbacks at a rally he traditionally enjoys.

"A trying day - things have not really clicked, but some new data gathered and we will enjoy the last stages tomorrow."