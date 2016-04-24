Frustrated NZ driver Hayden Paddon loses ground in Sweden

Source:NZN
Technical problems at Rally Sweden have hampered New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon, who has drifted five minutes off the pace.
Hayden Paddon and John Kennard compete during day 1 of FIA World Rally Championship Mexico 2016.
Source: Getty
Paddon dropped one place to seventh and is more than five minutes off the lead after a frustrating second full day's racing.
His Hyundai's power steering failed through the first three stages, leaving the Kiwi to describe the morning as a "workout at the gym" as struggled among the back-markers.
Paddon was ninth, ninth and seventh in the afternoon while one stage - the 12th - was scrapped by race organisers who had concerns about potential high speeds in icy conditions.
Paddon was taking a positive attitude despite his setbacks at a rally he traditionally enjoys.
"A trying day - things have not really clicked, but some new data gathered and we will enjoy the last stages tomorrow."
Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala leads by just four seconds overall in a Toyota from M-Sport riveal Ott Tanak of Estonia.
