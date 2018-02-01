 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Formula One to replace 'grid girls' with 'grid kids'

share

Source:

Associated Press

"Grid kids" are replacing "grid girls" in Formula One as the motorsport series continues to change ahead of the new season.

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 27, 2017, so called "grid girls" line up after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco. Formula One says it is ending the practice of using "grid girls" and "podium girls" at races, with F1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches saying Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018, the use of the women on the grid is clearly "at odds with modern day societal norms." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

"Grid girls" line up after the 2017 qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco.

Source: Associated Press

F1 says youngsters from motorsport clubs, who for example are already competing in karting, will stand alongside drivers on the grid before races this season.

Monday's announcement comes after the series last week ended the long-standing practice of using women on the grid, and on the podium with the top three drivers, because this no longer fits in with Formula One's values and societal norms.

The latest initiative is joint venture by the FIA — motorsport's governing body — and F1's owners.

FIA President Jean Todt says "Grid Kids" gives "future champions of our sport the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes."

Sean Bratches, F1's managing director of commercial operations, adds: "What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula 1 heroes."

F1 is owned by Liberty Media, which is changing the way the sport is run since taking over from former commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone in January 2017.

The season starts on March 25 at the Australian Grand Prix.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

01:41
2
Amiee Book, 17, is the daughter of former Tall Blacks player Ed Book, and has a basketball scholarship to California University.

Kiwi teen follows in her Tall Blacks father's footsteps set to play US college ball

3
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 27, 2017, so called "grid girls" line up after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco. Formula One says it is ending the practice of using "grid girls" and "podium girls" at races, with F1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches saying Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018, the use of the women on the grid is clearly "at odds with modern day societal norms." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

Formula One to replace 'grid girls' with 'grid kids'

4
New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m.

'I'll take a few weeks off' - Cautious Nick Willis nursing bizarre leg injury in order to reach Comm Games

02:15
5
The IOC's dramatic move comes amid widespread evidence of state-sponsored doping.

IOC reject 15 Russians' Winter Olympics requests despite doping bans being overturned

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Watch the match live and for free on TVNZ's Duke.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 