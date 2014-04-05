TODAY |

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher receiving cutting edge stem-cell treatment in Paris hospital - report

Associated Press
A Paris newspaper says seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in one of the French capital's hospitals.

The Paris hospitals authority, citing France's strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on a report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard to the Georges-Pompidou hospital early this morning.

The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered overnight New Zealand time.

His long-time manager Sabine Kehm did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.

Schumacher's condition stabilized after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged. Since September 2014, he has been cared for at home on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher, right, of Germany sits with teammate Norbert Haug, during a news conference to announce his retirement from Formula One at the end of 2012 Source: Associated Press
