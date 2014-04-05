Formula One legend Michael Schumacher receiving cutting edge stem-cell treatment in Paris hospital - report

A Paris newspaper says seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in one of the French capital's hospitals.

The Paris hospitals authority, citing France's strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on a report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard to the Georges-Pompidou hospital early this morning.

The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered overnight New Zealand time.

His long-time manager Sabine Kehm did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.