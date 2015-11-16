 

Formula One driver admits removing water bottle from car to make it lighter

Associated Press
Motorsport

Sauber's Swedish Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson has revealed that he has raced thirsty for years because he has ditched his car's water bottle in order to save weight.

The tall Swede explained the situation on Twitter after Sunday's sweltering Hungarian grand prix, in which he shed between 2.5 to three kilos.

Ericsson was also involved in a collision with Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo soon after the start of the race.

"Haven't had a drink system installed for over two years (including today)," Ericsson said in response to a discussion about Kimi Raikkonen racing in the heat without water after Ferrari failed to connect the drinks bottle.

"It weighs around 1.5 kg. So we choose not to use it because of the weight. Just one of the reasons why we should have the same weight for all drivers," added Ericsson, who said he trained hard and kept well-hydrated before the race.

Raikkonen, who finished third at the Hungaroring where track temperatures were well above 50 degrees Celsius in one of the hottest races so far this year, made light of his problem afterwards.

"The fact of not having my drink bottle available was obviously not ideal, but not so much of an issue either," declared the Finn, who has now finished on the podium nine times in Hungary.

Formula One is set to introduce a minimum driver weight of 80kg from 2019 to end a situation where the taller drivers have become disadvantaged, raising concerns about drastic weight loss and other unhealthy practices.

Driver weight will be considered separately to the car next season, with ballast required to be placed next to the seat for those weighing less than the minimum.

Nico Rosberg edges out Lewis Hamilton at the first corner of the Interlagos event in Sao Paulo
Associated Press
Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix from pole position to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton was untroubled as he secured a second straight win, fifth of the season and 67th overall.

But Mercedes missed out on a 1-2 as Valtteri Bottas was overtaken by Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen with five laps to go.

Bottas and Vettel touched during the overtaking move, with some debris flying off the Mercedes.

"I got a hit from behind. I wasn't sure what was going on," Vettel said. "Lucky that the car wasn't broken and we could carry on."

In a dramatic finish, Bottas lost control of his car as he bumped Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull off the track as he was about to be overtaken.

Bottas was told on team radio to give the position back to Ricciardo, who finished a commendable fourth after starting 12th. Bottas risked further penalty after being summoned to speak to stewards over the incident.

Ricciardo's teammate, Max Verstappen, launched a series of expletives after engine failure curtailed his race after eight laps.

It is the fourth time Verstappen has failed to finish this season. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner blamed the Renault engine as being substandard. Red Bull is splitting with Renault and working with Honda next season.

Hamilton now leads Vettel by 24 points after 12 of 21 races. They will continue their battle for a fifth F1 title when the championship resumes at the Belgian GP on Aug. 26.

Vettel and Raikkonen drove well considering both endured a botched pit stop because of a slow tire change.

Ferrari team strategy meant Raikkonen pitted twice for new tires and - on a scorching hot day - Ferrari bafflingly forgot to properly attach his drinks supply.

Hamilton secured pole with a brilliant last lap in the rain on Saturday, while Vettel started a modest fourth behind Raikkonen and Bottas.

The long straight up to Turn 1 was Ferrari's best and - ultimately - only chance of overtaking Hamilton. But he comfortably held position while Vettel jumped ahead of Raikkonen and almost caught Bottas.

Watch: Just like his dad! Mick Schumacher claims first ever Formula 3 win

AAP
Motorsport

Germany's Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula One great Michael Schumacher, won his first Formula Three race on the famed Spa track.

The 19-year-old triumphed in the junior category on a circuit loved by his father, who won a record seven Formula One titles.

Schumacher Senior made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991 and won his first race there a year later.

"It is a great feeling to win in Spa," Mick told reporters.

His father suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher had his first taste of victory in Belgium this morning. Source: Formula 3
