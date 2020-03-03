Formula 1 organisers confirm Aussie Grand Prix cancellation over coronavirus concerns, Supercars follows suit

Formula One and organisers cancelled the season-opening Australian Grand Prix just hours ahead of the first official practice session because of concern over the spreading coronavirus and Supercars organisers soon did the same.

Charles LeClerc in his Ferrari during the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Source: Getty

The sport's governing body, FIA, issued a joint statement with F1 and the Australian Grand Prix to confirm the cancellation of the race this afternoon. It followed hours of speculation after McLaren's decision to withdraw because one of its team members tested positive to the virus.

FIA said a meeting involving the nine remaining team principals and organisers “concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead.”

“All parties took into consideration the huge efforts of the AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to stage the opening round, however concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority," the statement said.

There had been two practice sessions scheduled for today, with qualifying Saturday for Sunday's GP. No fans had been allowed into the Albert Park circuit on Friday morning.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had earlier questioned the wisdom of racing this weekend.

“I am really very, very surprised we’re here ... it’s shocking we’re all sitting in this room,” Hamilton said at the first official news conference Thursday ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix. “It seems that the rest of the world is already reacting a little bit late ... yet Formula One continues.”

Hamilton's Mercedes team later urged FIA to cancel or postpone the race.

In conflicting on-again, off-again reports, the BBC reported that the race had been postponed, citing two unidentified sources, before Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman Paul Little told Australia's Channel 9 that the event would go ahead.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said if the race went ahead, it would proceed without fans.

The Supercars' Melbourne round has also been cancelled.



Four races were planned this weekend to run alongside the F1 season-opener at Albert Park but grand prix organisers called it off on Friday because of the ongoing health crisis.



"Given the cancellation of this weekend's event, we will look to reschedule another event later in the year. We are fortunate that this year's calendar enables us to do so," a Supercars spokesperson said.



"Supercars will continue to adhere to government health advice and act to ensure the health and safety of our fans and our people remains our primary focus."



Defending champion Scott McLaughlin and Red Bull Holden great Jamie Whincup split the season-opening races in Adelaide last month.



There were long queues of people waiting to get into Albert Park early this morning but the gates remained closed and none of the scheduled events got underway.

More than 300,000 fans regularly attend the Australian GP at the Albert Park circuit over the first four days of the season. This year was expected to be no different, despite the cancellation of some other large-scale public gatherings.

Asked why he thought organisers were persisting with the race, Hamilton said “cash is king.”

Members of the US-backed Haas team had also been in isolation but they were cleared after tests, with Australian GP organizers saying state health authorities had confirmed only one positive case in eight F1-related tests conducted so far.

There have been more than 126,300 cases and 4,600 deaths globally since the virus outbreak started in China late last year.

Most people quickly recover from the virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.