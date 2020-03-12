TODAY |

Formula 1 move summer break due to coronavirus outbreak

Formula 1's summer break will be brought forward and extended, as the sport comes to grips with the impact of coronavirus, the sport's governing body have announced.

With the season-opening Meblourne Grand Prix cancelled at the last minute after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for Covid-19, the next three races have also been cancelled.

Those races were due to be staged in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

Formula 1 officials met with the 10 team bosses overnight, in an attempt to put together a revised schedule for the 2020 season.

As a result, the traditional summer break, normally occuring in August, has been moved forward, and will now take place for 21 days from March into April.

"The change was supported unanimously by both the F1 Strategy Group and F1 Commission," the FIA said in a statement.

The FIA are hopeful that racing will be able to resume at the end of May, with the Monaco Grand Prix scheduled for May 25.

