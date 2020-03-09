Formula 1 confirmed for initial eight-race season, hopeful of adding more

Formula 1 will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing.

Source: Associated Press

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement.

The next race will be in Hungary on July 19 followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on August 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors.

Further races are scheduled for Spain on August 16 and Belgium on August 30, with Italy completing the European swing on September 6.

There will be no spectators allowed to attend, although there may be later in the year if health conditions allow it.

"It is currently expected that the opening races will be closed events," the FIA said. "But it is hoped fans will be able to join events again when it is safe to do so."

Four races have been canceled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic -- the season-opening Australian GP, the Monaco GP, the French GP and the Netherlands GP.

F1 remains hopeful of holding 15-18 of the scheduled 22 races by rearranging the six that were postponed and finishing the season in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

Bobby Epstein, President of the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas said he remains hopeful of hosting the U.S. Grand Prix later this year. It was held on November 3 last year.

State orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allow professional sports events to include fans at up to 25 percent of stadium capacity, but that has been complicated by local rules limiting public gatherings.

The US Grand Prix relies on fan attendance as a major factor in securing about $25 million in public money annually just to pay the F1 rights fee to hold the race.

The FIA and F1 are working together on a plan to have strict safety measures in place at the races.

As well as initially holding races without fans, other measures will be used to limit risk.

Any personnel attending a race will be tested for Covid-19 before traveling and must have a negative result. Regular testing will take place during the race weekend.

There will be a significant reduction in the numbers of people attending from teams, officials and suppliers. Those attending must stay within their own working group and not interact with other groups.

Travel restrictions will see charter flights used as much as possible and private transfers between venues, hotels and airports to prevent interaction with the general public.