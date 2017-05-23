 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Motorsport


Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden dies after bicycle accident

share

Source:

Associated Press

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden died in hospital today, five days after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle. Hayden was 35.

IMOLA, ITALY - MAY 13: Nicky Hayden of USA and Red Bull Honda World Superbike team prepares to start on the grid during the Race 1 during the FIM Superbike World Championship - Race 1 at Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit on May 13, 2017 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Nicky Hayden of USA and Red Bull Honda World Superbike team prepares to start on the grid during the Race 1 during the FIM Superbike World Championship in Italy.

Source: Getty

Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where Hayden had been since the collision last Wednesday, made the announcement. Hayden had severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

"The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday May 17 in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day," the hospital statement said.

Hayden was training on the Rimini coast following a motorcycle race at nearby Imola. The black Peugeot car that hit Hayden had its front windshield smashed.

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the incident and questioned the 30-year-old driver of the Peugeot.

Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006, finishing narrowly ahead of Italian great Valentino Rossi.

In a MotoGP career spanning 2003-16 with Honda and Ducati, Hayden posted three victories and 28 podium finishes in 218 races.

After switching to the World Superbike championship last year, Hayden finished fifth overall.

Hayden was 13th in Superbike this season, riding for the Red Bull Honda team.

Fellow motorcycle racers reacted to Hayden's death on Twitter.

"I'm shattered after the news. We will never forget you!" wrote three-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez.

"Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69," wrote MotoGP standout Dani Pedrosa.

Hayden was born in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Several family members had flown in from the United States, including Hayden's mother and brother.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
Tony Kanaan says the Kiwi race ace even "got a free meal out of" the Indianapolis incident.

Cool-headed Kiwi Scott Dixon told Taco Bell gunpoint robbery story 'like nothing happened' - IndyCar teammate


00:26
2
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

00:34
3
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


00:33
4
Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.

Video: Disgraceful scenes as boxing trainer slugs rival with nasty cheap shot after fight


00:28
5
The Stars came from behind to defeat the Magic 55-50 in Manukau.

Video: Northern Stars upset Magic, sealing back-to-back wins in netball premiership

00:43
Tony Kanaan says the Kiwi race ace even "got a free meal out of" the Indianapolis incident.

Cool-headed Kiwi Scott Dixon told Taco Bell gunpoint robbery story 'like nothing happened' - IndyCar teammate

Motorsport star Scott Dixon had a gun held at his head while in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.


05:33
The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

The self-confessed former bully says he can't change the past, but he can teach young people a different way.

00:51
Creator Joe McEnteer put more than a year into the work, hiding a secret equation in its details leading to an unseen natural treasure.

This ancient swamp kauri table is actually a treasure map to a beautiful place 'not visited by many'

Joe McEnteer's creation was thousands of years in the making.

05:52
Winning their dream wedding has turned into something of a nightmare for Ali McWatters and Tracey Strachan.

Good news for Kiwi couple who had same-sex wedding in Cook Islands cancelled twice

Fair Go has organised a wedding for the couple and their family and friends, not in the Cook Islands but in Hawaii.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ